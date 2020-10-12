Cameroon: 39 arrested after series of violent attacks in Douala –Governor

Over thirty persons suspected to have a link with a group of armed bandits commonly referred to as “microbes” in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon have been arrested following a series of violent attacks in that part of the country recently.

News of their arrest was announced by the Governor of the Littoral region, Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua during a press briefing Monday October 12 in Douala.

According to Governor Ivaha Diboua, the police in Douala arrested 25 “microbes” and the Gendarmerie picked up 14 others who are currently detained at the New Bell prison.

These arrests follows a series of acts of vandalism attributed to members of the “microbes” gang who stormed some neighbourhoods in Douala Thursday October 8, causing terror and fear.

Reports say Sunday October 11, the young vandals constituted of idlers who frequently get involved in thefts and rackets in populous neighbourhoods in Douala invaded Deido but were pushed out by the angry population who took upon themselves to chase out the bandits before the arrival of security forces.

Speaking at the press briefing, Governor Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha urged the population of Douala to help authorities by reporting any suspicious act to the police.