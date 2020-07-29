Life › Human interest

Cameroon: 4-year old drowns in river in Douala

Published on 29.07.2020 at 16h39 by journalduCameroun

Little Raphael

The corpse of a four-year old boy identified as Raphael was found last weekend in Douala, after family sources say he fell into a river in the Bepanda neighbourhood in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon and was swept away.

Sources say little Raphael was having fun with his elder brother in their compound at Pont Baho in Bepanda when he began chasing a butterfly that headed towards a river.

Little Raphael was so focused on the butterfly he was running after to the point of falling into the river and was immediately carried away by the waters whose level had increased following heavy downpour in that area.

The elder brother cried for help that came too late to rescue little Raphael who had already disappeared from sight.

This incident happened Thursday July 24, 2020.

Raphael’s body was finally discovered Saturday July 25, in the afternoon.

