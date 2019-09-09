Cameroon: 400 ammunitions seized in transport bus in Yaounde

400 ammunitions en route to Douala from Yaounde have been reportedly seized by gendarmes, police and custom officials in a transport boss at Nomayos, Mefou and Akono Division in Cameroon’s Centre region, reports have said.

Reports say the ammunitions were discovered during a routine check of the inter-urban transport bus conducted by police and gendarmes officials at Nomayos, a locality on the outskirt of Yaounde.

The over 400 ammunitions were reportedly parcelled and entrusted to the agency by a customer for the town of Douala.

This incident comes some six days after Diana-branded ammunitions reportedly smuggled in food stuffs were seized by custom officials at Tiko port in the South West region of Cameroon.