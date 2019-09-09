Life › Human interest

Cameroon: 400 ammunitions seized in transport bus in Yaounde

Published on 09.09.2019

(c) copyright

400 ammunitions en route to Douala from Yaounde have been reportedly seized by gendarmes, police and custom officials in a transport boss at Nomayos, Mefou and Akono Division in Cameroon’s Centre region, reports have said.

Reports say the ammunitions were discovered during a routine check of the inter-urban transport bus conducted by police and gendarmes officials at Nomayos, a locality on the outskirt of Yaounde.

The over 400 ammunitions were reportedly parcelled and entrusted to the agency by a customer for the town of Douala.

This incident comes some six days after Diana-branded ammunitions reportedly smuggled in food stuffs were seized by custom officials at Tiko port in the South West region of Cameroon.

 

 

