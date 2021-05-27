› Life

Happening now

Cameroon: 4000 contraband cigarette rods seized in Idenau

Published on 27.05.2021 at 14h33 by journal du Cameroun

impounded contraband cigarette (c) copyright

A huge consignment of contraband goods including 4000 cigarette rods, 90 champagne bottles and 9,580 sachets of Medik-55 medicine have been impounded by Customs officials in Idenau, South West region of Cameroon.

The contraband goods illegally channeled to Cameroon from Calabar in neighbouring Nigeria were seized in the night of Wednesday May 26 breaking Thursday.

The seizure was made by elements of the Customs Commercial Brigade of Idenau.

According to customs officials, the champagne bottles have no labels meanwhile the cigarette rods are fake.

These goods are currently in the keeping of the said Brigade meanwhile those transporting it have been placed in police custody.

Officials of the Brigade have promised tough days to all those involved in the illicit trade of products.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top