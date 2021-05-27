Cameroon: 4000 contraband cigarette rods seized in Idenau

Published on 27.05.2021 at 14h33 by journal du Cameroun

A huge consignment of contraband goods including 4000 cigarette rods, 90 champagne bottles and 9,580 sachets of Medik-55 medicine have been impounded by Customs officials in Idenau, South West region of Cameroon.

The contraband goods illegally channeled to Cameroon from Calabar in neighbouring Nigeria were seized in the night of Wednesday May 26 breaking Thursday.

The seizure was made by elements of the Customs Commercial Brigade of Idenau.

According to customs officials, the champagne bottles have no labels meanwhile the cigarette rods are fake.

These goods are currently in the keeping of the said Brigade meanwhile those transporting it have been placed in police custody.

Officials of the Brigade have promised tough days to all those involved in the illicit trade of products.