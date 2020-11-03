Cameroon: 45th plenary assembly of Bishops underway in Yaounde

The 45th plenary sitting of Bishops in Cameroon opened this Tuesday November 3 in Yaounde with an appeal to parties involved in the four-year long Anglophone crisis to put down arms and talk peace.

The appeal was relayed by the Vice President of the National Episcopal Conference His Grace Andrew Nkea during an interview granted State media CRTV journalist at the plenary assembly.

The Bishop reiterated the senseless nature of the recent killing of seven innocent kids at the Mother Francisca school complex in Kumba, North West region of Cameroon in the course of the crisis and on behalf of his peers called for an end to violence in the Anglophone regions.

“We were very sad by the killing of our children. Just like the Holy Father said, it is a senseless war and we don’t know where it’s taking us to. If it begins to affect the lives of children, then what is the future of our country…”The prelate regretted.

“We condemn the act in very strong terms and appeal to all warring parties to be able to put down their arms especially against children. This is a very serious and heinous crime that we think should not repeat itself in our country.” He added.

The gathering which is underway at the National Epicopal Conference in Yaoundeis chaired by the Apostolic Nuncio to Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea, Julio Murat.

It was initially planned to hold in the month of April as usual but was postponed to November due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

It will run for the next three days.