At least 48 detainees and two security officers were injured on Tuesday July 23 when inmates at the Buea Central Prison went on riot, the governent of Cameroon has said.

In a communiqué signed by the Minister of Communication Rene Emmanuel Sadi, several properties were destroyed during the protests including the library, a wharehouse of foodstuff and an office.

However, the Minister of Communication dismisssed local media reports claiming some inmates lost their lives in the course of the protests.

The Minister said all those injured were immediately taken care of while 20 inmates suspected of leading the protested have been taken into custody at the Judicial Police in Buea for question.

Inmates at the Buea Central Prison on Tuesday blocked the main entrance into the prison as tey went on strike, protesting against what they describe as unfair legal proceedings.

While strongly condemning the protests, the government of Cameroon has since praised security forces for their professionalism in handling the protests