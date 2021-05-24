Cameroon: 493 absentee civil servants dismissed

A first set of 493 civil servants have been dismissed for chronic absenteeism by the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, Joseph Le.

Their dismissal was made official last Friday May 21 in a series of releases signed by the Public Service boss.

The sanctions taken in accordance with the Labour Code fall in line with the litigation phase of the Physical Head Count of State Personnel dubbed COPPE as instructed by the Head of State.

They were 8766 State agents under the spotlight in the side line of the COPPE exercise.

Out of the 8766 flagged, Minister Joseph Le says only 601 answered present, meanwhile, 177 have been rehabilitated.

Few hours after the publication of his decision, the Public Service boss said in a tweet that the 493 are part of first set of State agents to be dismissed.

Find below the link to the list of the said civil servants.

minfopra.gov.cm