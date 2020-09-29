Cameroon: 4M books worth FCFA 7.5B to be distributed to public primary schools

Thirteen thousand public primary schools of both English and French sub-systems of education in Cameroon will in the days ahead be distributed about four million text books worth FCFA 7.5 billion ahead of the 2020/2021 academic year that begins on October 5.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Basic Education, Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa during a press briefing Monday September 28.

It is the result of a partnership agreement between the Government of Cameroon and the World Bank which falls in the framework of the support programme to the reform of education in Cameroon.

It is aimed at facilitating access to school manuals to pupils of nearly thirteen thousand public primary schools nationwide amid the deadly Coronavirus pandemic which has crippled many homes financially.

Speaking at the press briefing, Minister Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa said that thanks to this free distribution operation, each pupil from the identified schools will be given three text books.

Some of these books to be distributed include, “Champions e francais, inclusive English, A vos maths for pupils of French expressions and Parlons francais, Winners, Winners in Mathematics, J’apprends le francais among others for those of the English sub-system of education.

The distribution process kick starts tomorrow Wednesday September 30.

It will go on for the two next academic years to come, that is 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 for pupils of class three and class five respectively.