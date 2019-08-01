Cameroon: 6 Competitive examination frauders uncovered in Yaounde

Officials of the Ministry of Public service and Administrative reforms have uncovered a network of suspects who through corrupt practices saw themselves admitted during the recruitment of 1000 grade 1 teachers in to the public service.

Arrested after an investigation was opened by competent authorities, reports from officials of the Ministry of Public service and administrative reforms hold that the 6 suspects amongst them three ladies are being interrogated at the Yaounde Central Police station.

According to reports, one of the suspects came to take service following the recent publication of the list of successful candidates for the recruitment of 1000 nursery and primary school teachers.

Unfortunately for her, the Public service official in attendance noticed her name was not found on the official list of successful candidates. The lady presented a fake list handed to her by her suspected agent.

After proper checking, the list showed 74 names had been added to the official list signed by the Minister.

Calling on future candidates to abstain from such practices, Minister Joseph Le made it clear yesterday in Yaounde that these suspects will face the law and so will any of his collaborators found guilty.