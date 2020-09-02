Cameroon: Fake bank notes worth FCFA 5M seized in Yaounde

› Life

Published on 02.09.2020 at 17h21 by journalduCameroun

A group of six suspected dealers in counterfeit money have been apprehended by elements of the 4th Central Police Station in Ekounou, a neighbourhood in Yaounde in possession of fake bank notes worth FCFA 5 million.

The suspected dealers were presented to the press this Wednesday September 2nd in Yaounde alongside their fake bank notes.

According to the police superintendent, the gang was dismantled following the arrest of one with counterfeited bank notes in Yaounde.

The latter led the police to his group members in Douala, Littoral region where they print the fake bank notes.

According to the head of the central police district in Ekounou, by the time they were apprehended, police officials say the suspected dealers in counterfeit money were in the process of producing FCFA 12 million fake bank notes for use.

They have been placed in police custody waiting for justice to take its course.

