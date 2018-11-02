Cameroon: 62 year old women gives birth to baby girl

A 62- year old lady has given birth to a baby girl at the Yaounde hospital for Applied Research, human reproduction and endoscopic surgery CHRACERH, Cameroon’s state radio has said.

The woman known as Mama Susana, is reportedly the first woman in the African continent to have a child at 62.

Reports say the high risk BIRTH was achieved through the invitro fertilization method, where Mama Susan was closely monitored throughout her pregnancy by a dedicated medical team led by Prof. Jean Marie Kasia.

Mama Susana devilry success, adds to the many achievement of CHRACERH given that it has put a smiles on the faces f many who are face difficulty in conceiving naturally.