Cameroon: 65 detained pro Kamto supporters appear in court today

At least 65 detained supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement appear before the Court of First Instance in Yaounde today to answer charges brought before them.

They return to court today after the case was adjourned last Friday on procedural grounds.

The hearings that started just after noon is taking place under tight security with police and gendarme officers stationed at the major entrances of the court.

This has frustrated the crowd of supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement that turned out this morning to witness the hearings as they remain blocked outside.

“The public is not allowed,” security officers say as they push back onlookers to a faraway distance from the court.

One of the lead counsel and third Vice President of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Barrister Emmanuel Simh frowned at the security measures and said the public needs to be granted access to witness the hearings if all has to be free and fair.

All 65 accused who are charged with illegal gatherings, disturbing public order amongst others have all pleaded not guilty as the hearing continues.