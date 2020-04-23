Cameroon: 668 patients recover from Coronavirus

At least 668 persons have recovered from the Coronavirus in Cameroon, the Minister of Public Health Dr Malachie Manaouda has revealed.

The Minister of Public Health revealed the statistics on Thursday, April 23 during a cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, Head of Government Dr Joseph Dion Ngute.

During the meeting that was held through video conferencing, the Minister of Public Health presented a detailed situation of the pandemic in Cameroo as well as the response plan in place.

It was equally an opportunity for other ministers to present their own measures put in place with regards to the pandemic.

The various ministers in charge of education made exposés on preparations for a possible resumption of school on June 1.