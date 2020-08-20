Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon: 67-yr-old killed for trying to settle dispute between two nephews

Published on 20.08.2020 at 14h31 by journalduCameroun

A 21-year-old boy identified as Francky Jordane Kwete is currently under police custody in Bafoussam, chief town of the West region of Cameroon for allegedly beating his 67-year-old uncle to death over a dispute the former had with the elder brother.

According to reports from the region, the tragic incident occurred last August 6 in Pete Tobeu, a neighbourhood in Bandjoun, Koung Khi Division of the West region of Cameroon.

It all happened when the deceased, Daniel Sado, a retired teacher based in Bafoussam was called to settle a dispute between his two nephews over rain water in the family compound.

Reports say the sixty-seven-year old retired teacher did not hesitate to report to Bandjoun, just some few kilometres from Bafoussam.

When he got to the Bandjoun compound, he met one of the quarrelling nephew, Francky Jordane alone at home.

When he asked what transpired between Francky and his elder brother, reports say Francky got him well beaten to a point that sixty-seven-year old Daniel Sado succumbed to the beatings on the spot.

His corpse was later taken to the mortuary of the Protestant hospital in Bandjoun meanwhile his alleged killer, Francky Jordane was taken to the Bafoussam Central prison for questioning.

 

