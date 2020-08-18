Cameroon: 7 officials sanctioned for Baccalaureat fraud

Seven officials of the Office du Baccalaureat du Cameroun accused of being responsible for the 2019/2020 Baccalaureat general examination paper leaks have been slammed a three-months suspension.

According to findings of the enquiry commission set up to put light on the examination malpractices communicated by the Ministry of Secondary Education Monday August 17, the seven officials are from the reprography unit of the Office du Baccalaureat du Cameroun.

They are accused of negligence for some and complicity for others in this year’s Baccalaureat fraud that compelled the Ministry of Secondary education to order the rewriting of three subjects; Chimie, Science de la vie et de la terre and Physique.

This happened after it was confirmed that the integrity of the above mentioned subjects had been compromised.

In effect, before the students sat for the subjects in mid-July, question papers circulated on social media.