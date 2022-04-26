Cameroon: 8 Billion FCFA Budgeted For Limbe City Council

The budget was scrutinised during the city Council session of 21 April, 2022 convened by the new city Mayor, Paul Efome Ngale.The 33 city councillors were on hand to examine and vote so the new city mayor can execute projects.

The council had been running on 1/12 percentage of its 2021 budget due to the unavailabilty of the former city mayor who took ill and died.

Presenting the budget, city mayor Paul Efome Ngale elected last 4th march 2022 explained the budget was going to enable him and collaborators to provide developmental amenities to the people of Limbe.

He layed emphasis on te construction of commercial buildings, carrying out studies for more income generating and development projects, extend street lights and elaborate the Limbe city urban master development plan.

The mayor also added that ” one of my major concnerns in the 2022 budget shall be to improve on community water supply networks as some communities in the town of friendship still do not have water”.

In a breakdown of the budget , the Mayor stated that recuurent expenditure shall take 4.050 billion. This amount shall be spent on staff cost, payment of taxes,goods and services consumed and on transportation.

Meanwhile F CFA 3.949 Billion has been set aside to cater for investment projects in the municipality.This amout shall be spent for the provision of clean water for the population, electricity, continuation of the ultra-mordern market project, building of roads, culverts and bridges across city.