Cameroon: 80 English speakers to be admitted at ENAM

A competitive entrance examination to recruit eight Magistrates and Court registrars of English expression into the National Advanced School of Administration and Magistracy, Enam has been launched.

The examination launched by the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms is open to Cameroonians between 18 and 32 years.

Fifty of the eighty candidates admitted will graduate as Magistrates while the other thirty will graduate as court registrars, the release anouncing the exams read.

Candidates are expected to drop their files at the regional delegations of the Ministry of Public Service at the latest June 14 and the exam which will be exclusively written in English will take place at the Bamenda, Buea, Garoua and Yaounde centres.

For court registrars, candidates are expected to hold at least the Advanced Level Certificate will for Magistracy, candidates are expected to be holders of a Masters 1 in English private law, Public Law or Economic Management.