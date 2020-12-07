Life › Life

Cameroon: 80 poisonous snakes seized at Douala Airport

Published on 07.12.2020 at 18h34 by journal du Cameroun

Customs officials are reported to have laid hands on a cargo comprised of about eighty vipers and cobras at the Douala International Airport Friday December 4.

According to reports, the poisonous snakes spread out in two boxes which equally contained lizards were expected to be flown to London, England.

Customs officials say the nature of the boxes caught their attention. They had holes all over.

When questioned, the passenger carrying them along, a Cameroonian accompanied by a customs clearance officer said the boxes contained animals.

The customs officials asked to see the documents authorizing him to travel out of the country with the reptiles.

After declaring that he captured the animals in Buea, South West region of Cameroon, the man purportedly presented a false authorization given him by the Ministry of Forestry and Wild Life.

The reptiles were seized and he and the said customs clearance officer accompanying him arrested.

 

