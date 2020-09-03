Cameroon: 80 pregnant women contract Coronavirus

Cameroon’s epidemiological situation shows that since March when the country recorded its first Coronavirus case, eighty (80) pregnant women have been infected with the virus.

This information was made Known Wednesday September 2nd in Yaounde by Dr Fanne Mohamat, Director for the Promotion of Health at the Ministry of public Health during the daily press briefing on Cameroon’s COVID-19 epidemiological situation.

Speaking to the press, the Health official disclosed that the Government has embarked on a number of measures to strengthen the supply of essential health care services to infected pregnant women.

Amongst these measures she cited the drafting of guidelines by experts in the mother-child domain, validated by the scientific committee of the Ministry of Public Health.

These guidelines are used in health facilities to guarantee safe care.

Dr Fanne Mahamat added that priority health programme continues to offer essential services, including vaccinations, pre or post-natal consultations.

According to her, the available statistics have proven that transmission during pregnancy or childbirth is very possible.

Besides that, infected pregnant women she said are more at risk of developing serious illness from COVID-19 than non-pregnant women, reason why the health official called on parents and mothers in particular to keep respecting COVID -19 barrier measures and call the 1510 in case of any symptoms.