Cameroon: 85-year-old woman succumbs to alleged gang rape in Centre region

A group of three young men suspected of having gang-raped an 85-year-old woman who succumbed to the act are currently gnashing their teeth at the Ombessa Gendarmerie Brigade in the Mbam and Inubu Division, Centre region of Cameroon.

The population of Ombessa in the Mbam and Inoubou Division of the Centre region in particular and Cameroonians in general are yet to come to terms with one of the most shocking incident that happened in the area recently.

A vulnerable 85-year-old woman whose name Journal du Cameroun couldn’t get immediately was reportedly gang-raped by three young men in her farm.

The old woman could not bear the pains of the act and is said to have succumbed to it.

A man hunt was launched to arrest the perpetrators and few days later, three young men were arrested by elements of the Ombessa Gendarmerie Brigade.

They are currently gnashing their teeth behind bars while waiting for judgement.