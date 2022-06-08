› Life

Happening now

Cameroon: 8kg of Cocaine Seized from an Ethiopian Airlines Passenger at Yaounde-Nsimalen airport

Published on 08.06.2022 at 15h28 by Nana Kamsukom

DRUGS SEIZED
Cocaine seize in yde airport

With the Collaboration between Cameroonian customs and the airport anti-trafficking unit  at Yaoundé-Nsimalen International Airport, led to a major seizure on 7th June 2022.

 

According to customs sources, an Ethiopian Airlines passenger, of Nigerian nationality, coming from Addis Ababa, was stopped with a cargo of 7.9 kg of cocaine in his luggage.

This trafficker would have benefited from the complicity of an agent on duty at the airport. A thesis that seems to accredit a statement made public the same day on its Facebook account by the company of Cameroon Airports.

The Director General informs the national and international public opinion that an incident involving one of our employees occurred today, 7 June 2022, at the Yaounde-Nsimalen International Airport. The security forces in charge of the terminal immediately took charge of the case, and we are still waiting for the conclusions,” the GD said, without giving further details.

This is the second major cocaine seizure made at the airport in the space of six months. Indeed, on 24 January 2022, a female passenger boarding the same airline from Nigeria was arrested in possession of 4.5 kg of “white powder“.

Further on, we recall that at the beginning of 2019, CAAT had stopped another Nigerian passenger coming from Lagos via Addis Ababa with the Ethiopian airline. The latter had boarded the flight carrying the Cameroon national football team (U17), winner of the African Cup of Nations organised in Tanzania, with 10 kg of cocaine.

These seizures tend to make the Yaounde-Nsimalen International Airport a gateway for cocaine to Cameroon from Nigeria and Ethiopia, a phenomenon that CAAT elements are struggling to combat. Indeed, since its establishment in the airports of Douala and Yaounde, this structure has become a real bête noire for traffickers.

Operational since 2016, and co-financed by the European Union, within the framework of the “Airport Communication Project” (Aircop), and Japan, the CAAT’s mission is to fight against drug trafficking and other illicit activities in Cameroon’s airports.

Tags : |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Yaounde Conference Center Published on 02.06.2022

Yaounde Conference Center

Far from the noise of the city. A quiet, chic and glamorous place. These few words sufficiently illustrate the Yaounde Conference Centre. This architectural jewel…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top