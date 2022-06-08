Cameroon: 8kg of Cocaine Seized from an Ethiopian Airlines Passenger at Yaounde-Nsimalen airport

With the Collaboration between Cameroonian customs and the airport anti-trafficking unit at Yaoundé-Nsimalen International Airport, led to a major seizure on 7th June 2022.

According to customs sources, an Ethiopian Airlines passenger, of Nigerian nationality, coming from Addis Ababa, was stopped with a cargo of 7.9 kg of cocaine in his luggage.

This trafficker would have benefited from the complicity of an agent on duty at the airport. A thesis that seems to accredit a statement made public the same day on its Facebook account by the company of Cameroon Airports.

“The Director General informs the national and international public opinion that an incident involving one of our employees occurred today, 7 June 2022, at the Yaounde-Nsimalen International Airport. The security forces in charge of the terminal immediately took charge of the case, and we are still waiting for the conclusions,” the GD said, without giving further details.

This is the second major cocaine seizure made at the airport in the space of six months. Indeed, on 24 January 2022, a female passenger boarding the same airline from Nigeria was arrested in possession of 4.5 kg of “white powder“.

Further on, we recall that at the beginning of 2019, CAAT had stopped another Nigerian passenger coming from Lagos via Addis Ababa with the Ethiopian airline. The latter had boarded the flight carrying the Cameroon national football team (U17), winner of the African Cup of Nations organised in Tanzania, with 10 kg of cocaine.

These seizures tend to make the Yaounde-Nsimalen International Airport a gateway for cocaine to Cameroon from Nigeria and Ethiopia, a phenomenon that CAAT elements are struggling to combat. Indeed, since its establishment in the airports of Douala and Yaounde, this structure has become a real bête noire for traffickers.

Operational since 2016, and co-financed by the European Union, within the framework of the “Airport Communication Project” (Aircop), and Japan, the CAAT’s mission is to fight against drug trafficking and other illicit activities in Cameroon’s airports.