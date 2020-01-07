Cameroon: 9 killed, 26 injured in bomb blast in Fotokol

Nine people have been reported dead and twenty six others including twenty-one Nigerians and five Cameroonians seriously injured in an artisanal bomb blast that occurred Monday January 6, 2020 at the Cameroon-Nigerian border.

According to Colonel Cyrille Atonfack Nguemo of the Ministry of Defence, it wasn’t a suicide bomb attack as relayed by many but an unfortunate incident that involved two little boys

The two little boys are said to have gone to the Ngala periodic market at the Nigerian side of the bridge over River El Beid, between Gambaru in Nigeria and Fotokol in Cameroon with a grenade.

“These boys were manipulating a grenade they found certainly in the sand of the locality, and they decided to sell the grenade to the highest bidder so as to make some money…”

“It is during this reckless manipulation that the grenade exploded, causing deaths and desolation amongst those present at the scene.” Col. Cyrille Atonfack Nguemo said.

“Investigations and eye witness account with the survivors of the incident proof with certainty that it was not a suicide bomb attack.” He added.

The incident unfortunately claimed the lives of ten people and injured 26 who said to be currently under intense medical care.