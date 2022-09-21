Cameroon: 500 M FCFA Sparks Yannick Noah, Samuel Eto’o Clash 

It is all about the non-respect of an agreement that was signed by Fecafoot former president, Seidou Mbombo Njoya in favour of Yannick Noah.

Nothing seems to go well between Samuel Eto’o Fils and Yannick Noah. The two icons of sport in Cameroon are at odds. This is not just because of FECAFOOT ‘s decision to bring to an end the deal with Le Coq Sportif, a company in which Yannick Noah is one of the shareholders.

In this case, as Jeune Afrique reports in its publication of September 19, 2022, Samuel Eto’o Fils, president of FECAFOOT, refused to grant an envelope of 500 million F so as to finance Yannick Noah’s concerts during the Afcon 2021 organized in Cameroon in January 2022. The media indicates, “Eto’o did not want to hear about it, believing that the annual allocation intended for FECAFOOT was not intended to support this type of event”.

However, this contract was negotiated and signed under the patronage of FECAFOOT by Yannick Noah with the Brasserie du Cameroun when the body was still headed by Seidou Mbombo Njoya.

Samuel Eto’o who arrived in business in December 2020 has thus decided to refuse to execute the contract that his predecessor would have signed.