Cameroon-Abduction : BIR On The Front Line In The Adamaoua Region

The Rapid Intervention Battalion provided assistance to the vigilance committees of the region last March 31.

For many years now, the Adamaoua region of Cameroon has been the target of many lawless men. The latter are mainly known for their abduction activities. A phenomenon that has impoverished many families. But it has also prompted the authorities to take strong measures, such as the establishment of vigilance committees.

In order for the vigilante groups to carry out their protective operations successfully, they received assistance from the Rapid Intervention Battalion last Friday, March 31, 202″. The BIR’s gesture included mackintoshes, pairs of boots, torches and other working materials.

The handing over of these materials took place in the Mbé subdivision under the gaze of the Divisional officer, Mohaman Yaya and in the presence of the Commander of the 5th BIR, Colonel Jerome Francis Nko’o Ella.