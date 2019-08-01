Cameroon: Abductors demand 10 Million FCFA for soldier’s release in NW region

Unidentified kidnappers have asked for a ransom of 10 Million FCFA for the release of Chief Warrant Officer Christopher Gwain Amangeh, abducted last July 19, 2019 in the restive North West region of Cameroon.

According to reports, Officer Gwain Amangeh abductors refused the sum of over 500,00Ofrs assembled by the soldier’s relatives, insisting to receive the demanded 10 Million FCFA or else they would change their mind as far as his fate is concerned.

Reports further accounts that Gwain Amangeh is not in good health and his condition could get worse if he doesn’t take drugs he stopped inhaling since he was kidnapped.

Chief Warrant Officier Gwain Amangeh was reportedly kidnapped by unidentified gun men around his Ntamulung residence in Bamenda, North West region of Cameroon some two weeks ago.