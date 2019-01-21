Politics › security

Happening now

Cameroon: About 100 houses razed in Boko Haram attack in F/N region

Published on 21.01.2019 at 16h13 by Journalducameroun

File Photo

About 100 houses were razed over the weekend in the locality of Aschigachia, in Far North region of Cameroon, local sources have said.

Sources say the attack occured on Friday night breaking Saturday morning but there was no loss of human life though seven persons sustained injuries.

The local population in Aschigachia, a border village with neighbouring Nigeria have since accused Boko Haram militants of carrying out the attack.

“We are  very sad. It is difficult to see all our houses and property burnt down in one night and we don’t know how we will lodge our families,” a family head in the village said.

This is the second attack in the space of three weeks after the Boko Haram insurgents carried out a similar attack in Kolofata, still in the Far North region of Cameroon.

