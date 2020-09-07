Cameroon: About 18kgs of meth worth FCFA 700M seized at Douala airport

Elements of the judicial police are reported to have seized about eighteen kilogrammes of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of FCFA 700 million at the Douala International Airport.

According to reports, the drugs were seized from a foreigner on transit to Europe.

It is reported that the latter has an accomplice who is on the run, meanwhile he is being detained at the judicial police in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon.

Methamphetamine is a potent central nervous system stimulant that is mainly used as a recreational drug and less commonly as a second-line treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and obesity.

When taken, it creates a false sense of well-being and energy, and so a person will tend to push his body faster and further than it is meant to go.

Methamphetamine drug users can thus experience a severe “crash” or physical and mental breakdown after the effects of the drugs wear off.

Negative effects can also include; disturbed sleep patterns, hyperactivity, nausea, delusions of power, increased aggressiveness and irritability.

Other serious effects include insomnia, confusion, hallucinations, anxiety, paranoia and in some cases, convulsions that lead to death.