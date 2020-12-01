Cameroon: About 28,000 litres of illicit fuel seized in Limbe

Over twenty thousand litres of illicit fuel smuggled into Cameroon have been seized by customs officials in Botaland in Limbe, South West region of Cameroon.

The illicit product was seized last November 26 as it was being transported for black market.

It was hidden in big containers transported in a bus.

Sources say it is thanks to a tip off that elements of the Limbe Mobile Brigade deployed themselves and intercepted the cargo.

While Custom officials were carrying out their routine check of the vehicle, reports say the two individuals on board the bus took to their heels.

The illicit fuel has been impounded and will latter on be placed at the disposal of the country’s company of petroleum depots well known in its French abbreviation, SCDP due to its dangerous nature.

Despite the moves so far made by the Government to fight against the importation and or sale of illicit fuel in the country, the activity keeps gaining ground.

Customs authorities have promised tough days ahead to those who continue to involve themselves in it.