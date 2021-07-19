› Life

Cameroon: About 50 Boko Haram fighters drop arms in Kolofata

Published on 19.07.2021 at 15h06 by journal du Cameroun

Part of the fighters who surrendered (c) copyright
About 50 elements of the Boko Haram islamist sect are reported to have dropped their arms and surrendered themselves to vigilante groups in Kolofata, a locality in the Far North region of Cameroon precisely in the Mayo-Sava Division, border with neighboring Nigeria.
The close to 50 fighters are said to have surrendered in two rounds Sunday July 18.
Authorities in the region are yet to issue a statement on this.
The Far North region has been the prey to Boko Haram attacks of all sorts including suicide bombings, raids, kidnappings to name but these since 2009 with thousands of lives lost.

