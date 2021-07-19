Cameroon: About 50 Boko Haram fighters drop arms in Kolofata
Published on 19.07.2021 at 15h06 by journal du Cameroun
Tags : boko-haram | cameroon | kolofata
› Life
Happening now
Tags : boko-haram | cameroon | kolofata
Cameroon: Renowned Pentecostal pastor, Dr Tsala Essomba bows out
Cameroon: About 50 Boko Haram elements drop arms in Far North
Cameroon/Malicka affair: Martin Camus, Wilfried Eteki transferred to New-...
Cameroon: Fire consumes more than 200 shops at Mvog-Mbi market in Yaounde
Cameroon: Paul Biya declares Monday July 19 public holiday
Lebanon’s PM designate Saad Hariri says won’t form govt
Five years on, Nice remains haunted by memory of Bastille Day truck attack
More than 70 killed in South Africa protests after former leader Jacob Zu...
France’s Bastille Day parade takes place in the shadow of Covid-19
One person killed and more than 100 arrested in anti-government protests ...
Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism
Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…More
JDC TV, Video news
JOHN FRU NDI personalities pay a last tribute to Cardinal TUMIle 21.04.2021
Cimencam partners with Afriland First Bank to boost online sales of cementle 16.04.2021
BLAISE BEBEY ABONG : why Cardinal TUMI will forever be missedle 07.04.2021
Cameroon: Having been to prison cannot stop my fight – Kamto’s Advisorle 30.11.2020
Cameroon: SYLVANUS MUTAGHA TIFUH (Kamto’s Advisor) recounts experience in jaille 28.11.2020
Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.