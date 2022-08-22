Cameroon: Over 900 Youths Acquire Digital Skills During ICT Holiday Camp

The sixth edition of the “ICT Holiday Camp” aimed at supporting young people in digital learning.

“ICT Holidays” is a program to popularize Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) among rural and semi-urban youth, with the objective not only to encourage and develop the learning of ICT but also, to promote responsible use.

Organized with the technical support of IAI Cameroon, these camps brought together young people for impregnation workshops and educational talks.

This sixth edition was held under the theme, “Young people, mobilized for a patriotic leap in the use of social networks” and out of 900 young people registered between the ages of 10 and 18, 802 children participated in the activities of this Camp.

The camp was organized on two sites each hosting two camps, namely: the Bilingual High School of Lolodorf and the complex “French-speaking nursery school, bilingual nursery school, and Ecole du Centre. The site of the bilingual high school called Site “ART” brought together children aged 9 to 14, with the YouTube and Snapchat camps divided into 08 families each.

The site of the complex “French-speaking nursery school, bilingual nursery school and Ecole du Center” called “ANTIC”, brought together children from 15 to 18 years old, with the Facebook and TikTok camps divided into 08 families each.

And for 5 days, supervised by 90 monitors, the children will have participated in the following activities: ICT impregnation workshops, led by trainers from the African Institute of Computer Science (IAI) Cameroon; educational talks and practical advice on the responsible use of social networks; socio-cultural activities and other healthy and educational leisure activities.