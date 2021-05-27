Cameroon: About ten injured as police teargas protesting traders in Douala market

› Life

Published on 27.05.2021 at 13h42 by journal du Cameroun

Central market Douala (c) copyright
At least five persons have been reportedly arrested, ten others injured after forces of law and order used teargas to disperse protesting traders at the Nkololoun market in New Bell, Douala II subdivision.

 

The incident occurred Wednesday May 26 after some traders confronted Douala II Council agents for attempting to implement a decision from the Council, imposing a FCFA 100,000 levy per square meter each month on roadside vendors.

Security forces stormed the market and used teargas to disperse the angry traders who were resistant to the move of the Douala II Council.

About ten people, including passers-by are said to have sustained injuries. Some of them were urgently transported to nearby health facilities.

Reports have it that some traders who allegedly fought security forces were arrested, meanwhile others had their property seized and counters destroyed.

The FCFA 100,000 per square meter levy was announced by the Council some weeks ago.

 

 

