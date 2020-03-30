Cameroon: About ten patients recover from COVID-19

Cameroon’s Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manouda has announced that about ten Coronavirus patients in the country have recovered from the current most dreaded pandemic which continues its world torment.

As at yesterday evening, the number of patients who recovered from the pandemic stood at five, the first two confirmed patients and some three other ones who after some times at the Yaounde Central and Jamot Hospitals tested negative.

This morning, Dr Malachie Manouda tweeted that thanks to the prompt response of the Government, the number had increased and that those who have recovered are now about ten of them.

This notwithstanding, the country keeps recording new Coronavirus cases day by day.

As at this afternoon, the total number of confirmed cases is a hundred and forty-two, with three new recorded this morning in Yaounde.

In order to curtail this rapid spread, the Minister has appealed to everyone to expose suspected cases, especially those who arrived Cameroon from high risk countries lately.

Besides that, he has encouraged Cameroonians to stay home as much as possible and go out if only it is necessary.