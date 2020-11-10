Cameroon: About ten persons kidnapped by gunmen in Limbe

At least 8 persons are currently in the keeping of unidentified gunmen after they were kidnapped Monday evening in Livanda village in Limbe, South West region of Cameroon and allegedly taken to a nearby forest.

The population of Livanda village in the restive South West region of Cameroon spent one of their longest night Monday November 9 following the abduction of about ten persons by unidentified gunmen early that day.

The hostages, most of whom are said to be market women went to buy foodstuffs in Livanda to sell the following day in Limbe before they were forcefully taken away to the forest.

Locals say security and defence forces immediately reported to the abduction scene after they were informed and searched the entire area to no avail.

Sources say in the evening, two of the hostages were released among whom a pregnant woman and a teenage girl.

The Chief of the village has called on the kidnappers to release the poor farmers who have nothing to do with the crisis on course.