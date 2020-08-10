Cameroon: Absence of peace is greatest threat to dev’t- Decentralization boss Georges Elanga Obam

The Minister of Decentralization and Local Development, Georges Elanga Obam has called on local authorities to promote peace as an enabling environment for the development of communities.

Minister Georges Elanga Obam was speaking in Okala, a town in the outskirt of Yaounde in an address to local authorities on the occasion of celebrations marking this Monday’s commemoration of the 9th edition of the African Day on Decentralization and Local Development observed this year under the theme “The contribution of local authorities to conflict prevention and peacekeeping on the Continent”.

According to the Decentralisation boss, the greatest threat to local development in Cameroon nowadays is the absence of peace imposed by Boko Haram in the Northern part of Cameroon and armed separatists fighting for a breakaway state called “Ambazonia” in the two Anglophone regions.

He thus called on local authorities to work towards building peace as an enabling environment for the development of their communities in all domains.

As far as Government’s role in improving on decentralisation and local development is concerned, Minister Georges Elanga Obam made mention of the general code on decentralization and local authorities, the National School of Local Administration and the transfer of power and resources to local authorities among others.