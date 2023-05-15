Cameroon: Academics Engage In Combating Hate Speech

Gathered around a colloquium organized since May 10 by the Department of Sociology of the University of Yaounde 1, their aim is to implement actions to mitigate the effects of this plague.

For the academics, there is no doubt that hate speech is gaining ground in Cameroon. This is characterized by the exacerbation of hate speech on social media, ethnic-community cleavages and clashes in urban areas, gender-based violence and those observed in schools and homes.

It is to this end that the Department of Sociology of the University of Yaounde 1, with the technical support of the Cameroonian Laboratory for Studies and Research on Contemporary Societies (Ceresc), in collaboration with #Defyhatenow Cameroon, are organising a national symposium.

The meeting focused on awareness raising methods but also proposed solutions to mitigate them; and finally federate academics, politicians, professionals and civil society for a synergy of actions to reduce the prominence of violence and hate speech online and offline.