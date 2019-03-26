Cameroon: Accident along Douala-Yaounde highway paralyses traffic

Traffic has been paralysd along the Douala-Yaounde highway since last night after an accident between a brewery truck and a tourism van.

The accident oocured around the locality of Mamb, Nyong and Kelle Division of the Centre region forcing the brewery van to block the high way.

Locals immediately created a shortcut for that as since been used by vehicles to go through which authorities attempt to retore circulation along the road.

The Minister of Transport Jean Erneest %assena Ngale Bibehe has frowned at the situation and called on road users to continue to be responsible.

He reminded them that his Ministerial department will spare no energy in sanctioning defaulters on the road.