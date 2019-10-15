Cameroon: Accident on Douala-Yaounde Highway kills one

At least one person has been reported dead and seven others severely injured in a road accident that occurred late yesterday night on the Douala- Yaounde Highway, reports have confirmed.

The accident involved two duty trucks, a military one and the other transporting fish.

The two vehicles are reported to have collided between Boumnyebel and Sombo in Eseka, Nyong and Kele Division of the Centre region, resulting to the death of an individual and seven others severely injured.

The body was reportedly transported to a nearby mortuary meanwhile those wounded are currently receiving treatment in health centres across Yaounde and Douala.