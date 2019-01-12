Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon: Accident on Douala-Yaounde highway leaves several soldiers injured

Published on 13.01.2019 at 00h11 by Journalducameroun

Several soldiers are presently receiving treatment at a medical facility in Douala, Littoral region after they were involved in an accident on Friday January 11  on the Douala-Yaounde highway, sources have said.

The accident occured around the Missole II village just after the Dibamba as a 32-seater bus belonging to the Amigo travel agency that was transporting the soldiers lost its way before tumbling leaving several soldiers sustaining severe injuries, sources said.

Most of the soldiers were immediately rushed to the Douala military hospital where they have been receiving medical attention.

The soldiers were reportedly heading to a funeral in Bafia, Centre region of Cameroon when the accident occured, sources say.

 

Tags : | |

READ ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top