Cameroon: Accident on Douala-Yaounde highway leaves several soldiers injured

Several soldiers are presently receiving treatment at a medical facility in Douala, Littoral region after they were involved in an accident on Friday January 11 on the Douala-Yaounde highway, sources have said.

The accident occured around the Missole II village just after the Dibamba as a 32-seater bus belonging to the Amigo travel agency that was transporting the soldiers lost its way before tumbling leaving several soldiers sustaining severe injuries, sources said.

Most of the soldiers were immediately rushed to the Douala military hospital where they have been receiving medical attention.

The soldiers were reportedly heading to a funeral in Bafia, Centre region of Cameroon when the accident occured, sources say.