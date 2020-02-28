Cameroon: Accident on PM Dion Ngute’s convoy leaves 3 policemen dead

At least three policemen escorting the convoy of Prime Minister Dr Joseph Dion Ngute have died following an accident on Thursday, February 27.

According to reports, the policemen died after a tyre puncture caused an explosion as the convoy was returning fro the Logone where Prime Minister Dion Ngute and the Chadian President Idriss Deby had just laid the foundation stone for the construction of a bridge that will link both countriees.

Several other policemen in the convoy were injured and tranported to a health facility for medical attention.