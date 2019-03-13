Cameroon: Ace CRTV journalist passes away

The death has been announced of ace journalist and news presenter at the Cameroon Radio and Television Coporation, Melanie Betebe.

She passed away in the early hours of Wednesday March 13 in Paris, France where she had been days ago following a brief illness.

Friends and colleagues of the journalist took to social media on Wednesday morning to pay hommage to a fallen hero described as a journalistic icon.

“The only colleague at the TV newsroom who called me ‘mon frere’ and I called her ‘ma soeur’ is gone. RIP Melanie Betebe,” Simon Lyonga, Chief of CRTV sports wrote on Facebook.

Melanie Betebe was one of the prsenters of the Sunday evening program “Scènes de Presse” and she was equally publisher of “Baromètre Communautaire”, a weekly paper that focuses on the Cemac sub region.