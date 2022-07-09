Cameroon: Foundation to honour Achidi Achu’s legacy launched

A foundation to honour the memory of the former Prime Minister Simon Achidi Achu who passed away on May 4, 2021.

The foundation was launched on Saturday, July 9, 2022 in Yaounde in an event that brought guests across the board to once more honour the memory of the fallen states man.

Former Prime Ministers, Members of governement, members of the two houses of parliament, members of the diplomatic corps as well as other personalities gathered at the residence of the former PM in Yaounde to honour his memory.

“The Achidi Achu Foundation” will represent the legacy and continue the good works of the former Prime Minister, Judith Yah Sunday Achidi, Chairperson of the foundation said.

” We want to thank God for the life of our hero Simon Achidi Achu and we want to make sure that he is not forgotten. We have the duty to ensure his legacy lives on,”Mrs Judith Yah Sunday Achidi said.

Among Achiudi Achu’s legacy was his love for agriculture which the foundation will incarnate.

Simon Achidi Achu is credited to have provided scholarships to thousand of children across the board reason why the foundation announced it will be pursuing this legacy of his by ensuring children of all ages go to school especially in rural communities. It will also provide assistance and empower the vulnerable.

The foundation will also honour the memory of Simon Achidi Achu as a senior states man who worked tirelessly for peace, the Chairperson, Judith Yah Sunday Achidi said.

The launch of the foundation was thus another opportunity for guests to once again pay respects to the late PM.

” (Simon Achidi Achu constantly made efforts to succeed and he always had the right attitude.I praise him for making great efforts all the time and putting up the right attitude whenever a situation arose,” Prime Minister Emeritus Philemon Yang said

“The foundation will materialise all the things he did and what he was unable to do,” Philemon Yang added.