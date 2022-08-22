Cameroon Achieves Best Tonnage in Cocoa Production

Cameroon produced and marketed a total of 295,163 tonnes of beans, according to data compiled by the National Cocoa and Coffee Board. On 18 August 2022 in Yokadouma.

Compared to the 292,471 tonnes of beans produced and marketed during the 2020-2021 season, the last campaign reveals a slight increase in the national marketed production of 0.91%, which corresponds to 2,692 tonnes in absolute value. With this performance, Cameroon has achieved its best tonnage of the last seven seasons, and above all, has seen a progressive increase in production over the last three cocoa seasons.

The improvement observed during the 2021-2022 season has had an impact on the prices paid to producers. According to ONCC figures, a kilogram of cocoa beans was sold to buyers at a maximum price of 1,290 FCFA during the last season, compared to 1,210 FCFA during the 2020-2021 season. This shows an increase of 80 FCFA per kilogram. The minimum price was 750 FCFA, compared to 700 FCFA in the previous season.

These higher prices reflect the strong demand for for the precious ball produced in Cameroon. This dynamism in purchases can be explained by the arrival, over the past two years, of two new crushers on the local processing market. These are Neo Industry and Atlantic Cocoa, which now operate alongside SIC Cacaos, a subsidiary of Barry Callebault and market leader, which has increased its grinding capacity in recent years.

As a reminder, cocoa is one of the main export earners in Cameroon. In the first half of 2021, for example, sales of raw cocoa beans provided Cameroon with 13% of its export earnings, placing this cash product in second place, behind crude oil (39%), according to data from the National Institute of Statistics