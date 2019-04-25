Cameroon: Activist Blaise Essama released after two-day detention

Andre Blaise Essama was early this Wednesday morning released from the Territorial Surveillance Unit in Bonanjo where he had been taken for questioning, sources have confirmed.

According to sources, Blaise Essama was arrested and taken in for questioning on the destruction of the statue of General Leclerc in Douala.

“I was released on condition that I produce the person (s) who cut off the head of the statue of General Leclerc… I told them I know who did it but I will not tell them….”

Andre Blaise Essama disclosed to source shortly after his release.

Andre Blaise Essama is a notorious activist who has been militating for the respect of national heroes who fought for Cameroon’s independence.

The accustomed prisoner has been for years now arrested and detained for destroying effigies of renowned colonial figures in Douala.

In 2015, he spent 3months at the New-Bell Central Prison after destroying the monument of an unknown French soldier in Douala.

Sources say he believes the time has come for Cameroon to respect her by implanting their statues in big towns in replacement of colonial statues.