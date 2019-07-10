Cameroon: Activists split over school resumption in Anglophone regions

Since Mancho Bibixy and other leaders of the coffin revolution launched a campaign to encourage parents in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon, opinion has been split on the possibility of the effective school resumption with the present security context.

Since the crisis in the North West and South West regions broke out, schools have shut down in several localities and never opened their doors. Teachers and students who have attempted to go to school in other localities havee either been kidnapped, maimed or killed.

The security situation has forced many parents to send their children to other regions to study while those who can not afford have stayed and remained out of school.

A situation which the coffin revolution activists have frown against as they say the revolution was to protect the poor and not empower the rich.

Thus they have called for effective school resumption in the North West and South West region and urged all stakeholders to actively encourage parents to send their children to school.

The Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa, of human rights lawyer Felix Agbor Nkongho has joined has joined the campaign for effective school resumption in the troubled regions.

However, these calls for school resumption have been met with stiff opposition from some Ambazonia activists who say school can not be effective in the present security context.

According to frontline Ambazonia activist, Mark Bareta, schools can only resume when there is an effective ceasefire in these regions Children can not be learning when bullets are flying, he said.

Activist Eric Tataw has equally refused to back down from his No school stance despite a plea from the Bishop of Mamfe Andrew Nkea last week during a pastoral visit to the United States of America.

With opinion split on school resumption in the North West and outh West regions, it is now left to beseen if parents will be sensitised enough to brave the odds and send their children back to school or continue to keep them at home, for some or send them to the other safe regions.