Cameroon: Activities of travel agencies crippled by tense atmosphere in Bamenda

Inter-urban transport agencies travelling in and out of Bamenda, North West region of Cameroon are said to have witnessed a drop in their activities due to the tense atmosphere that reigns in the city following the launch of the Bamenda clean operation by security forces.

For the past three days, the streets of Bamenda, chief town of the North West region of Cameroon have remained partially if not completely empty due to the open gun battle ongoing between members of the Defence and Security Forces and armed separatists.

This tense atmosphere has frightened many who intended to travel in and out of Bamenda, thereby putting the activities of inter-urban transport agencies involved on a halt.

At some of these agencies, the usual booming business activities is absent and just few people are spotted trying to buy a ticket.

The Bamenda clean operation was launched on Tuesday September 8 by security officials in the North West region to protect the city and its environs from attacks perpetrated by armed separatists and criminals including looting, robbery of banks and stores, killings of innocent civilians and members of the Defence and Security Forces.