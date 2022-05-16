Cameroon-Adamaoua:  Corruption Regains Region

According to a recent report by Conac, the region has weakened its efforts in the fight against corruption and fell from the first position to the eighth.

The Adamaoua region appears to be an area favourable for corruption. It is as a result of an enquiry carried out by the National Commission for the Fight against Corruption, Conac. Its report was presented last May 13.

The report indicates that the sectors where corruption rocks alot are those of finance, land tenure and the schools milieu.

This tumble of the Adamaoua region which has long been a model in the fight against corruption dates back to 2019.

And this can be explained by a slack in the fight, “there is a kind of laxity in the management of public funds. This can be explained by the assignment of new managers in the region. Many came with their habits are the one tackling the channel,” said civil society member Hamadou Ibrahim. Regarding this situation, Conac under the aegis of its president, Dieudonné Massi Gams, proceeded to organise a workshop to evaluate the action plan in the region. For Dieudonné Massi Gams,

“nobody ignores today how much corruption accentuates the poverty of our local populations, and partially deprives Adamaoua of its rich potential. For this reason, we must vigorously fight this plea”. And for the governor of Adamaoua region, Kildadi Taguiéké Boukar, it is important that the region regains the first place and all stakeholders have to take the bull by the horn,

“we must remobilize all the actors of social life in order to fight the vectors of corruption. We are going to put in place new strategies to reduce this phenomenon to its simplest expression.”