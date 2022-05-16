Life › Life

Happening now

Cameroon-Adamaoua:  Corruption Regains Region

Published on 16.05.2022 at 17h14 by JDC

According to a recent report by Conac, the region has weakened its efforts in the fight against corruption and fell from the first position to the eighth.

The Adamaoua region appears to be an area favourable for corruption. It is as a result of an enquiry carried out by the National Commission for the Fight against Corruption, Conac. Its report was presented last May 13.

The report indicates that the sectors where corruption rocks alot are those of finance, land tenure and the schools milieu.

This tumble of the Adamaoua region which has long been a model in the fight against corruption dates back to 2019.

And this can be explained by a slack in the fight, “there is a kind of laxity in the management of public funds. This can be explained by the assignment of new managers in the region. Many came with their habits are the one tackling the channel,” said civil society member Hamadou Ibrahim.

Regarding this situation, Conac under the aegis of its president, Dieudonné Massi Gams, proceeded to organise a workshop to evaluate the action plan in the region. For Dieudonné Massi Gams,

“nobody ignores today how much corruption accentuates the poverty of our local populations, and partially deprives Adamaoua of its rich potential. For this reason, we must vigorously fight this plea”.

And for the governor of Adamaoua region, Kildadi Taguiéké Boukar, it is important that the region regains the first place and all stakeholders have to take the bull by the horn,

“we must remobilize all the actors of social life in order to fight the vectors of corruption. We are going to put in place new strategies to reduce this phenomenon to its simplest expression.” 

Tags : | | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
sanaga beach Published on 06.05.2022

Sanaga Beach -Nkoteng

A reserved area embedded by a natural breeze. Lacoted in Nkoteng, Sanaga beach presents a number of extracurricular activities for its guest , away from…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top