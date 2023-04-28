Cameroon-Adamaoua: PNDP Rehabilitates Roads

The National Programme for Participatory Development (PNDP) has just rehabilitated an agricultural road in Ngan-Ha.

Ngan-Ha, a village located in the Adamaoua Region and the Vina division in Cameroon, has a new look. The ordeal of many farmers is now a distant memory. This is due to the intervention of the National Participatory Development Programme (PNDP). The institution has just rehabilitated an agricultural track in this commune.

The track in question runs from Massackbatt to the Nguanguen crossroads in the Ngan-Ha town hall. The cost of the work is estimated at 237.2 million CFA francs, of which 199.3 million CFA francs were provided by the European Development Fund (EDF) and 37.9 million CFA francs by the State of Cameroon. The difficulties encountered by producers in selling their crops are over.