Cameroon: Adamawa region records sharp increase in COVID-19 cases

The Adamawa region in Cameroon has witnessed a sharp increase in the number of persons infected with the novel Coronavirus pandemic which has already killed three hundred and thirteen in the country.

Reports from the Minister of Public Health have it that from fourteen cases in mid-June, the Adamawa region as at Wednesday June 24 stood at sixty-eight confirmed cases, out of which one patient is said to have died.

Out of the sixty-eight cases, 40 to 45% reportedly come from the University locality of Dang.

The regional delegate for public health, Dr Zacharie has blamed the increase on the irresponsible behaviour of the population in the region.

Speaking to State media CRTV journalist he said after touring some main towns, he noticed that people careless about anti-COVOID-19 restrictions, most of them do not put on facemasks, neither do they respect the social distancing measure.

“The population is not respecting all the barrier measures, it is really sad and rather unfortunate…” Dr Zacharie said.

“I doubt if they still wash their hands as it was the case before Government decided to relax some restrictions…” He added

Added to the irresponsible behaviour of the population, the health official say Government’s three-T strategy, tracking, testing and treatment is another reason for the increase in the number of cases.

Warning that there is a 60% danger of infection in the region, he called for stricter compliance with anti-COVID-19 barrier measures.

“Early treatment is ideal for everyone presenting symptoms…”