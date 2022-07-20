Cameroon: ADB Grants 41 billion F To Boost Agricultural Production

The donation of 62.99 million euros by the African Development Bank was granted on July 15, 2022, to support rice, sorghum, and millet production.

41 billion F to boost agricultural production in Cameroon. The financing falls within the framework of the African Food Production Facility, a mechanism put in place by this banking institution to tackle the effects of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, on a continental scale.

“This funding will enable the authorities to urgently acquire the agricultural inputs necessary for the current and future agricultural campaign and stimulate advice to producers while stimulating the momentum of the reforms essential to improving the governance of the sector. agricultural”, explains Serge N’guessan, Managing Director of the African Development Bank Central Africa group.

Concretely, it will be all about making seeds available for Cameroonian producers. That is 1,720 tons of rice seeds, 2,500 tons of maize, 130 tons of sorghum, 2,400 tons of potatoes, 1.12 million pre-germinated oil palm seeds, 132 tons of soybeans, 4 tons of vegetable seeds (tomato), and 67 tons of wheat seeds.

In addition, they will also receive NPP fertilizer (nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium) and urea, at prices subsidized up to 30%.