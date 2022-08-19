Cameroon: Govt finally authorises Kamto’s rally in Bafoussam

The National President of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, Maurice Kamto is expected in Bafoussam on Saturday, August 20 for the installation ceremony of the party’s executive in the West Region

The meeting initially banned by local administrative authorities for COVID-19-related reasons, was finally given the green light eaelier this week.

Supporters of the party have thus been mobilising for Saturday’s event that is expected to hold at the esplanade of the Eglise Evangelique du Cameroun, EEC in the Ndiengdam neighbourhood in Bafoussam.

The installation of the newly elected officials of the party comes at the end of a stormy electoral process that threatened to tear the party apart in the West Region with several dissenting voices calling for the cancellation of the process citing several irregularities.

Some party members who were unhappy with the electoral process were received last week at the party’s headquarter in Odza, Yaounde, by Maurice Kamto who listened to their complaints before moving forward to douse the tensions.

However, some of the members whose candidacy for various positions were rejected for certain shortcomings are still to accept their disqualification . Saturday’s ceremony will thus serve as an opportunity for all the party’s members to sort out their differences in the presence of their National President.

This will be the first major open air rally for the Cameroon Renaissance Movement which has often seen its activities banned by the ruling CPDM-led government.